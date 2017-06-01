I swear I will arrest RAILA for inciting the MAASAI even if it is the last thing I do before UHURU loses

Monday June 19, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could be headed to jail for inciting Maasais to chase away foreigners who have bought land in the region.





Speaking yesterday, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, confirmed that the Government will take action against Raila Odinga if investigations establish that he incited the Maasai community against outsiders at a rally in Kajiado last week.





He said the Government was waiting for investigations from..



