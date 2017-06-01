I hate RUTO with a passion! KENNETH explodes and reveals what Mt. Kenya may do to him in 2022

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - Nairobi Governor aspirant, Peter Kenneth, has blamed Deputy President William Ruto for his humiliating defeat in the Jubilee primaries in which he was floored by Senator Mike Sonko for the Jubilee ticket for Nairobi Governorship.





Speaking while on a vote-hunting mission in Mlango Kubwa, Nairobi, Kenneth, who is now gunning for the Nairobi seat as an independent candidate, accused Ruto of engineering his rigging in favour of Mike Sonko.





He alleged that Ruto allowed Sonko’s supporters to...



