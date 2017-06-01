I do not regret inciting the MAASAIs not to sell land to KIKUYUs, I will repeat it over and again - RAILA

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has maintained that he did not incite the Maasai community not to sell their land to unscrupulous land grabbers.





Addressing the press yesterday, Raila noted that he only advised Maasais to protect their treasure - land - and not sell it at a throw away price due to poverty to people who have impoverished them.





He said he..



