I bought a chopper worth Sh 500 million using my own money, I didn’t steal even a cent – Wiper MP says

Monday June 19, 2017 - A vocal Ukambani MP has dismissed reports that he bought a chopper using Constituency Development Funds (CDF).





Speaking at Mavoko Primary School in Athi River on Friday where he commissioned two classrooms funded by CDF, Mavoko MP, Patrick Makau, termed the allegations as baseless and propagated by rivals who have already sensed defeat.





“Honestly, I have done my best.”





“Some people claim we have...



