I bought a car to impress my workmates at Standard Group but it stalled at the gate on the 1st say - Interesting read.

…intervention of my friend Curtis Guy Buluma to jump start it.



Packed it there before my mechanic picked it.





He suggested a complete engine overhaul. We changed engines 2 times without the car leaving his yard at South C. For one year, I was buying one car part and another.





I also had someone fully paid for almost one year staying with a mechanic just in case.





The day charges to park a car under repair was sh 100 per day. I was like, I have already spent a lot, kama ni hiyo chuma ya 60k itafanya gari isamame tena, sawa.





Finally, the car had to be towed home after 11/2 years of consuming money that would have easily bought another car. From that moment, I take people advise seriously.





I avoid obsession with cars, things, materials ... and, even women!





