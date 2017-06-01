I bought a car to impress my workmates at Standard Group but it stalled at the gate on the 1st say - Interesting read.

My first car in 2009. A KAM Toyota Celica GT4 that made me lose all interest in cars.





Being young and sporty, I admired my then boss' (Ceo Charles Otieno) souped up ride. I wanted one! Badly!



In the traffic jam, I would only spot a Celica. Mash Auto boss Ash Sadique had even offered to soup up my ride almost for free.





Mechanics are mechanics. When my friend finally agreed to sell me his Celica, I got a mechanic to test drive and advise.





He revved, drove it for a day and gave it a clean bill of health. 'The only thing this car wants is new oil'. He advised. Kumbe! A mechanic will be a fool to advise you to buy a car that is faultless. Atakula wapi?





To cut the long story short.





The morning I decided to surprise my colleges at our Mombasa rd office with a new ride, it stalled at the gate! It took the…



