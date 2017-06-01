I b@ng3d my BOSS to get a promotion! Married LADY confesses all the dirt, this is what exactly happened (READ)

Tuesday, 13 June 2017 - Here’s another confession from a married woman that will leave you speechless.





Read it;





Pheeeww!!. finally am doing this. Confessing. Am a married mom of two children. I have a job, my husband has a job too.





We share the expenses at home, my husband takes care of most parts i take care of the rest. a few months ago, someone at my firm retired so his role was empty, someone had to be promoted to his office.





We were over 7 nominees for that post. i don't want to go into details of that post because someone might read this and know me. I had lived a very freaky life before i got married, done dem nasty stuff but i stopped kabisa after i got married.





I wanted that post, it would triple my salary and more bonuses if i got it, not forgetting i would become a boss.





What would you have done?, you are thinking of it probably, n yes that's what i did. I f()ck3d the hell out of the senior manager, two times, one in the office and the other at a hotel.





I got the promo. I haven't had s3x with him till then, that was only for promotion. He is old and average in bed, it was for the promotion.





There were rumours and murmurs at office that something might have transpired between me and senior manager but f** it, no one can proof anything. Coincidentally, my husband too has a chance of getting a promotion at his workplace and his boss is a widow who i understand likes him.





He asked me if he can b@ng her to get the promotion but i...



