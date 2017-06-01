I am ever ready to be married by handsome JOHO as his second wife - MILLIE ODHIAMBO says.

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, has once again stirred controversy on the social media after she claimed that she is ready to become Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho’s second wife.





In a video that is circulating on social media, Millie was recorded saying she is ready and willing to be one of Joho’s wives if he intended to keep up with the Islam tradition of marrying four wives.





This is was in response to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remark where he urged Joho to..



