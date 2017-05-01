How TIGER WOODS was humiliated by police when arrested for DUI! Watch VIDEO

How TIGER WOODS was humiliated by police when arrested for DUI! Watch VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 07:32
Friday, June 2, 2017 - Celebrated golfer, Tiger Woods, was recently arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
A breath test registered some alcohol level in his blood. Woods later said his condition was caused by prescription medications.
Police have released footage of the 14-time majors’ champion taking field sobriety tests after they say he was found asleep in his car on a roadway.
The footage also shows Woods stumble and sway through a field sobriety test before being arrested.
Watch the video below.
