How TIGER WOODS was humiliated by police when arrested for DUI! Watch VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:32

Friday, June 2, 2017 - Celebrated golfer, Tiger Woods, was recently arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

A breath test registered some alcohol level in his blood. Woods later said his condition was caused by prescription medications.


Police have released footage of the 14-time majors’ champion taking field sobriety tests after they say he was found asleep in his car on a roadway.

The footage also shows Woods stumble and sway through a field sobriety test before being arrested.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno