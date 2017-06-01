How Starehe MP aspirant STEVE MBOGO r@p3d a 15 yr old girl at his house in Kileleshwa

Sunday, 18 June 2017 - Controversial city businessman, Steve Mbogo, has moved to Milimani Law Courts and filed a civil case saying that he is aware that a number of media stations are planning to carry out a story linking him to r@p3.





According to court documents, Mbogo r@p3d a girl at his rented apartment in Kileleshwa.





The girl told the court that the incident happened when she went to Mbogo’s house to give him change after he sent her to a supermarket.





In his defence, Mbogo told the court that the girl’s mother was framing him and she was even asking for Sh 500,000 to drop the case.





However, the court found him guilty after medical reports proved that he had r@p3d the 15 yr old girl when she went to...



