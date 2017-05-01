How do we get to Syokimau? GABRIEL OGUDA has interesting observation on SGR (Must Read)

The Standard Gauge Railway line from Mombasa ends in Syokimau, Machakos County, 20 kilometres from Nairobi CBD. Commuters wishing to take advantage of the Madar aka Express promotional fares must first find a way of getting to the Syokimau Terminus, before they can begin posting photos on Instagram using their pinhole cameras.

Pick any foreign city in the world and compare the manner in which they run their mass passenger transport system then come back to Kenya and make notes.

Bergen is Norway's second city. It is approximately 300 kilometres from Oslo, Norway's capital. The entire population of Norway is 5 million, only several hundreds of thousands more than the population of Nairobi, Kenya's capital. We should, ordinarily, compare the entire Norway with Nairobi City. But let us compare it to Bergen - a metropolis with slightly over 400,000 people.





If you wanted to travel to Oslo from Bergen (as you would do from Mombasa to Nairobi) you have three options at your disposal. The fastest is by air. The Bergen International Airport, in Flesland, is under one hour away from the Oslo International Airport, in Gardermoen. The same time you take flying from the Jomo Kenyatta Airport, in Nairobi, to the Daniel arap Moi Airport, in Mombasa. Hands down, Kenya is toe-to-toe with Bergen on this. The other option is by road. The third is by rail.





And it is in rail transport where the rubber meets the road.





Bergen has a mass public transport system that runs like clockwork. The University of Bergen, for example, sits right in the centre of Bergen city. But unlike the University of Nairobi or Kenyatta University, the University of Bergen has no accommodation facilities on campus. They are spread in the suburbs of Bergen, and students have to make their way to and from school every day, and on time. The Fantoft student hostels are situated 7.5 kilometers from the Bergen city center, the exact distance between the University of Nairobi Main Campus and Ofafa Jericho Estate, in Eastlands.





In Norway, time is a precious resource. If a lecture is slated to begin at 10am, it begins at 10am on the dot. If it slated to end at 12pm, even if the lecturer had not finished with the unit of the day, he stops the tape at exactly 12pm and starts where where he left in the next class. Punctuality, therefore, is a virtue blooded in the life of Norwegians. And so is the transport sector.





