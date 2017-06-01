HILARIOUS! How men react to being cat called by women in public (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - This social experiment shows how men would react when the shoe is on the other foot.





Women are usually subjected to this sexist taunts, insults and catcalls every day.





Some men usually cross the red line by insulting the lady when she doesn’t respond which borders on harassment.





Maybe by flipping the script, guys could understand how this uncouth behaviour is irritating.





Watch the video below.



