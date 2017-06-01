HILARIOUS! How LADIES who date men for their money end up regretting (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 10:06

Monday, June 19, 2017 - This hilarious video shows how gold digging ladies keep on jumping from one man to another man with more money and end up regretting.

As soon as a man with an expensive motorbike or car showed up, she quickly trained her sights on him.

She thought she had hit a jackpot when the sleek Mercedes pulled over but she was stunned.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno