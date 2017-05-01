High end PR@ST!TUT£S expose JACOB JUMA badly after his death, this is what he used to do.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 00:00

..them, Juma used to show off a flashy lifestyle on social  media but he was very  stingy.

He used to pick a pr@st!tut3 and then take her to his apartment in Lavington that he had transformed into a lodging.


After s3x, you would go home empty handed after being threatened.

He would then kick you out like a dog after s3x.” One of the pr@st!tut3s who witnessed Juma’s brutality said.

“Ukianza kujibizana  naye anatoa gun and each room in  the house  had a weapon”. Another one added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST  

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno