Here’s the S£XY Kenyan TV girl who was impregnated and dumped by city billionaire, CHRIS KIRUBI.

Tuesday, 06 June 2017 - Wealthy city businessman, Chris Kirubi, is known for his insatiable appetite for young ladies.





Despite his age, he has been exchanging fluids with ladies who are young enough to be his granddaughters.





Snoops whispered to us that the flashy billionaire who has refused to age is the baby-daddy to a popular Kenyan TV girl.





According to a source, Kirubi impregnated s3xy NTV anchor, Gladys Gachanja, when she was working as a radio presenter at Easy FM.





Gladys spread her legs to the city billionaire who dumped her after she became pregnant.

She is a proud single mother of one - the kid she sired with Chris Kirubi.





Kirubi smashed...



