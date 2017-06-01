Here’s the latest trick car-jackers are using especially in Nairobi at Night. Share widely.

LATEST HIJACKING TECHNIQUE





Last night i almost fell for this trick. The guy in the picture was lying at the intersection of the road acting like he's in distress but he's not. You stop and get out to help and his fellow barbarians attack in the process.





I stopped and almost got out of the car to assist him thinking he's a victim of a hit and run but i got an uneasy feeling and drove off. The days of helping strangers are gone because of these fools. Guys be careful out there. Call the police and go home. Else they kill you