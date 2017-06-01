Here is what UHURU wants to build in LUO Nyanza - This will politically kill RAILA ODINGA completely

The Kenyan DAILY POST 00:00

..Third Medium Term Plan for 2018-2022 at Kabunde Village yesterday, Okudo said the Jubilee Government will build a water hyacinth factory that will make various products using the dreaded weed as raw material.

The PS noted that a study into the process had begun and that it was focused on the location of the factory.

He said such a factory would reduce the negative impact of the weed which has impeded activities in Lake Victoria for a long time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno