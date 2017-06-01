Here is WETANGULA’s message to the KAMBA after RAILA received a cold reception in Machakos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 08:16

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, seems to be angry with how National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders were welcomed in Machakos County on Monday.


NASA principals, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi were in Machakos but they their rally was poorly attended sending panic to NASA’s secretariat in Nairobi.

In a show of frustration , Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, urged Ukambani residents  not to...

