Here is the video where HASSAN JOHO calls DP WILLIAM RUTO ‘Arap Kipindupindu’

Thursday, 29 June 2017 - Mombasa governor Hassan Joho launched a scathing attack against DP William Ruto on Thursday .





While speaking at a NASA rally in Narok Stadium, Joho castigated the DP who he called Árap Kipindupindu’ in reference to the cholera outbreak that was reported in Weston Hotel which is owned by the Ruto.





Joho, who is also the ODM deputy party leader, said that Ruto should be the last person to talk about corruption since he has been mentioned in several scandals.





Watch the video below.



