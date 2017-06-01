Here is the video showing how Chinese make counterfeit alcohol that has gone viral! VIDEO

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - This shocking video shows how counterfeit beer and bottled water is made by the Chinese.





The footage shows a textbook way to give people food poisoning, as workers at the filthy factory dump their bare hands in buckets of beer to fill the cans before sealing.





The bootlegged booze is then sent off to nearby nightclubs and bars.





Don’t be shocked to find the same happening in the country.





Watch the video below.



