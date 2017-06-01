Here is the VIDEO of a pupil fighting with her teacher that everyone is talking about! WATCH

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - A video of a pupil getting physical with her teacher in a classroom has emerged online.





From the footage, the female teacher is seen canning the female pupil with her back against the wall.





However, the pupil turns tables on the teacher and fought back.





She overpowered her teacher and continued to unload on her before they were separated.





The video has elicited mixed reactions on social media with some people condemning her while others supporting her claiming she was defending herself.





Watch the video below.



