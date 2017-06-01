Here is that video mocking UHURU/ RUTO’s ‘development’ that is going viral! Kusema na Kutender

Saturday June 17, 2017 - President Uhuru and William Ruto are waxing lyrical about their development record as they campaign for a second term.





The Government has even set up a portal to advertise various projects completed in the last four years.





However, some Kenyans feel like the Government has its got its priorities wrong since they cannot put food on the table.





From the video that has been shared widely, the guy is seen boiling nuts, bolts.





“Today we are eating power, railway and roads. Thanks to Jubilee, there is no Unga,” a voice in the background is heard saying.





Watch the video below.



