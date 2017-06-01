Here is scientific proof that women who have regular S*X live longer than those who don’t (READ)00:00
...been associated with aging, disease and a higher risk of death.
Dr. Aric Prather of the University of California, San Francisco, said:
“The comparison was between women who had s3xu@l intimacy in the previous week and those who had not.”
“We don’t know whether the same finding would be seen in men.”
“It may apply to men — there is no obvious reason why it should not.”
“This is an important finding.”
“It provides new evidence that s3xu@l intimacy within long-term relationships has health-enhancing benefits,’’ the study concluded.
So how does this come about?
It is thought that regular s*x reduces stress, which has previously been linked to shorter telomeres, boosts the immune system, increasing the production of natural defense cells that fight disease.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2