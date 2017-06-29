Here is scientific proof that women who have regular S*X live longer than those who don’t (READ)

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - Scientists have found a direct link between frequent s*x and women’s lifespan.





Researchers from the University of California questioned 129 women aged between 20 and 50 about their love life and then carried out blood tests to determine their long-term health projection.





The study was centred on telomeres.





These are protective caps on the ends of DNA — that predict a person’s biological age.





Telomeres are like internal clocks; they shorten with time and eventually become so small that cells die.





From the research, women who engaged in s3xu@l activities more frequently had significantly longer telomeres — increasing their overall life expectancy.





Shorter telomeres have....



