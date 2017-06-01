Here is ROBERT ALAI‘s message to LUOs who are saying they will fight if UHURU beats RAILA in August.

You are a Luo who lives in a rental.





In Kisumu, you grow nothing. You don't produce a single thing. You don't even have a house you call your own in the village.





But here you are saying you are going to fight Uhuru if the votes are stolen again. To fight, you need warriors, weapons, strategy and food.





Do you have any of the above? You can't even handle cattle rustlers and you are saying you are going to fight?.





You need to stop groping in the dark and taking Raila's nonsens e. You need not joke with your life.





You need to..



