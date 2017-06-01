Here is RAILA ODINGA’s strong message to UHURU ahead of August 8 polls! You are going to Gatundu

Monday June 12, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has sent a strong message to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 8th polls.





Speaking in Mombasa on Sunday , Raila said the opposition will not allow Jubilee to rig the August 8th General Election.





The former Premier noted said that the opposition has put in place measures to ensure that no rigging takes place.





He noted that NASA has plans to...



