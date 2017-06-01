Here is RAILA ODINGA’s memo to UHURU over unga shortage! You are failing Kenyans terribly

MEMO TO THE PRESIDENT ON UNGA by Hon. Raila Odinga





On 7th June, we asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to immediately fly to Ethiopia and ask his counterpart to sell maize to Kenyans. We also asked the President to fire the CS and PS of Agriculture and the CS of Devolution and Planning for deliberately misleading Kenyans on the famine situation.





We called for a commission to inquire into the present food shortage with a view to ascertaining and reporting on its causes, and to make recommendations to prevent recurrence.





Nothing has happened. The President is on business as usual looking for votes and wishing the famine away while mourning just like all other Kenyans.





Our purpose today is to remind the President that Kenyans still have NO UNGA and to express our strong and growing belief that this famine has been manufactured by Jubilee; that it has a political purpose and the President is merely shedding crocodile tears.





FIRST, last Monday, the media reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta had summoned the Cabinet Secretaries of Agriculture and Transport to brief him about the UNGA shortage in the counties.





We were shocked but not surprised. UNGA has been missing in the counties even after the launch of the failed government subsidy scheme. The president was only realizing this three months after the famine started. All this time, the President has never cared to demand a daily briefing on the famine.





The hunger ravaging the land is definitely a matter on which the National Intelligence Service and county commanders ought to be reporting to the President daily, being a matter of public welfare and national security.





Either the President does not read intelligence briefs or the system of government has collapsed. Maybe the President is just not in charge. Alternatively, the President just doesn’t care as long as the famine moves towards a wider political goal.





SECOND, Kenyans will recall that in March this year, the Government issued a drought alert and appealed to donors to scale up support. The donors did respond. However, to date, the Jubilee administration has stonewalled, remained opaque and refused to respond to requests by the Heads of Missions and the Development Partner Group for information on how much the government received out of the appeal and how it has been utilized.





Without this information, donor partners and..



