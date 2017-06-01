Here is an office in Parklands, Nairobi, that is only accessed by UHURU, RUTO, KIRUBI and KARANGI.Politics 06:20
Thursday June 15, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed a secret office in Nairobi that is only accessible to President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy, William Ruto, businessman Chris Kirubi and former Chief of Defence Forces, Julius Karangi.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mudavadi revealed the secret office is situated in Nairobi's Parklands area.
He said it belongs to the Mt Kenya Foundation, an organisation whose operations are secret, suspect and...
