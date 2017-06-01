Here is how Kenya will be looted if RAILA ODINGA forms the next Government – This is too bad!Politics 18:33
Monday June 26, 2017 - Renowned blogger Robert Alai has once again warned Kenyans against electing NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, terming him the father of corruption in Kenya.
Below is a statement from Alai‘s official page where he abused Raila Odinga and his family badly.
Raila has refused to release campaign billions to NASA despite raising over Sh5.2billion through the...
Page 1 2