Here is how Kenya will be looted if RAILA ODINGA forms the next Government – This is too bad!

Monday June 26, 2017 - Renowned blogger Robert Alai has once again warned Kenyans against electing NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, terming him the father of corruption in Kenya.





Below is a statement from Alai‘s official page where he abused Raila Odinga and his family badly.





Raila has refused to release campaign billions to NASA despite raising over Sh5.2billion through the...



