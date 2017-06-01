Here is the company RAILA ODINGA wanted to be given the ballot paper tender! They gave him kickbacks

Thursday June 15, 2017 - Majority Leader in Parliament, Aden Duale, has revealed that National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is ranting over the ballot paper tender because his ‘company’ failed to win the tender.





Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, Duale said Raila Odinga had interests in a South African based firm and that is why he is complaining after Al Ghurair won the Sh 2.5 billion tender.





“Raila flew to South Africa to..



