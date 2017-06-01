Here is the company RAILA ODINGA wanted to be given the ballot paper tender! They gave him kickbacks

The Kenyan DAILY POST 16:50

Thursday June 15, 2017 - Majority Leader in Parliament, Aden Duale, has revealed that National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is ranting over the ballot paper tender because his ‘company’ failed to win the tender.


Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, Duale said Raila Odinga had interests in a South African based firm and that is why he is complaining after Al Ghurair won the Sh 2.5 billion tender.

“Raila flew to South Africa to..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno