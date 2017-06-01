Here are 7 billionaires who are funding UHURU’s campaigns! They attended the Safari Park dinner.

..seeks to challenge NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in August. 

The seven billionaires are operating under Friends of Jubilee Party Foundation 

Here are seven Kenyan billionaires who are behind the peaceful and colourful Jubilee campaigns.


1. John PN Simba (business guru and prominent advocate)

2. Titus Ibui (secretary)

3. Paul Ndung’u - SportPesa architect (treasurer)

4. Peter Munga (Equity Bank founder - member)

5. Joel Kibe (CMC director - member)

6. Peter Muthoka  (business mogul - member)

7. Pius Ngugi (member).

