He is milking gullible Kenyans dry! Sportspesa CEO flaunts his monster Ducati bike (Watch VIDEO).

Thursday, 29 June 2017 - Sportspesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, is swimming in money thanks to gullible Kenyans who waste money betting.
The filthy rich CEO of the betting company shared a video flaunting his expensive Ducati sportsbike.
The cost of this bike can feed your family for close to two years.
It’s a monster machine.
Watch video as Ronald flaunts the bike.
