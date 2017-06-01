He is milking gullible Kenyans dry! Sportspesa CEO flaunts his monster Ducati bike (Watch VIDEO).

Thursday, 29 June 2017 - Sportspesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, is swimming in money thanks to gullible Kenyans who waste money betting.





The filthy rich CEO of the betting company shared a video flaunting his expensive Ducati sportsbike.





The cost of this bike can feed your family for close to two years.





It’s a monster machine.





Watch video as Ronald flaunts the bike.



