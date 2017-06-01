Have you seen these PHOTOs of VERA SIDIKA? This is unbelievable.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:26
Vera Sidika has been the talk on blogs and social media after she broke up with her Nigerian ex-lover.
She spilled all the dirt on her ex-lover who was faking his lavish lifestyle and described him as a conman and fraudster.
Before all this drama, Vera was a humble lady.
She had not bleached her skin and enlarged her assets.
She was just a simple lady.
Look at these photos in the next page