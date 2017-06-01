Hate leaflets start to spread in Kajiado telling KIKUYUs to vacate before August – Is RAILA behind them?

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - Kajiado County security officials have asked residents to maintain peace after hate leaflets were spotted in Ngong town on Saturday morning.





The leaflets warn the Kikuyu, Kisii, Kalenjin and Meru to leave the County immediately further warning them of dire consequences after August 8 .





The hate reflects were circulated in the region after President Uhuru Kenyatta accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of..



