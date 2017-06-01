HASSAN OMAR attacks RAILA ODINGA badly and says he will lose to UHURU/ RUTO in August.

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General, Hassan Omar, has accused ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, of trying to undermine other parties in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking on Monday , Hassan who is also vying for the Mombasa Governor’s seat on a Wiper ticket said Raila Odinga is undermining other parties by drumming up support for ODM candidates in Mombasa County.





Omar criticized Raila Odinga’s idea saying he wants to get sympathy votes from other coalition party members.





"The call for...



