Has UHURU sensed defeat in August? What he said yesterday left KIKUYUs scratching heads in Nyeri
- President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to hand over power peacefully to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga if National Super Alliance (NASA) wins the August elections.
Speaking during the celebrations to mark the 54th Madaraka Day in Nyeri, Uhuru disappointed his supporters, saying he would respect the outcome of the Presidential vote in August.
He also urged Raila Odinga, who was present at..
