Has UHURU sensed defeat after discovery of 2.3 million dead voters? See how he incensed his supporters

Wednesday June 14, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to concede defeat if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga beats him in the August elections.





Addressing the nation from the Eldoret State Lodge, Uhuru appeared to have sensed defeat saying he is ready to vacate State House if he loses.





He noted that should Kenyans reject him at the ballot and elect NASA candidate, Raila Odinga, he would hand over power peacefully.





He said he will do everything within his powers to..



