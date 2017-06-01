Has GRACE MSALAME joined a cult like ESTHER ARUNGA? See why she left her lucrative job at Radio Africa.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - Former Kiss TV host and Bamba TV marketing Manager, Grace Msalame, has revealed why she left her well paying job at Radio Africa Group where she was earning a six figure salary.





According to the curvy media girl, she left her job to focus on the Church Ministry.





Grace appeared in an interview on The Trend show hosted by Larry Madowo and Kenyans on social media thought that she had joined a cult like Esther Arunga judging from the way she was talking.





We understand that Grace left her job at Radio Africa to join one of the uptown churches owned by the so called mummy and daddy.





She is now focused on “Church Ministry” and nothing else.





She also wants to...



