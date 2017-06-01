Harambee Stars striker MICHAEL OLUNGA unveils the S3XY LADY who warms his bed - PHOTOs

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:07

Harambee Stars striker, Michael Olunga, has broken the hearts of ladies after he flaunted his lover on social media.

The former Gor Mahia hot-shot who is reportedly earning Sh8m a month in Chinese side outfit, Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng, took to IG to show off the s3xy lass to the world.

The 22-year old captured one of the photo of him and the lady locked in a romantic stare as “My favourite.”

Check out photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno