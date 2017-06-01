Harambee Stars striker MICHAEL OLUNGA unveils the S3XY LADY who warms his bed - PHOTOs

Harambee Stars striker MICHAEL OLUNGA unveils the S3XY LADY who warms his bed - PHOTOsEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 07:07
Harambee Stars striker, Michael Olunga, has broken the hearts of ladies after he flaunted his lover on social media.
The former Gor Mahia hot-shot who is reportedly earning Sh8m a month in Chinese side outfit, Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng, took to IG to show off the s3xy lass to the world.
The 22-year old captured one of the photo of him and the lady locked in a romantic stare as “My favourite.”
Check out photos in the next page
Page 1 2