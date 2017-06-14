Harambee Stars Captain, VICTOR WANYAMA, signs lucrative deal with Safaricom - PHOTOs

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - Harambee Stars captain, Victor Mugubi Wanyama, has inked a lucrative deal with Safaricom to be the giant company’s brand ambassador.

While the details of the deal remain scanty, it is thought that the Totenham Hotspur prodigy has signed a multi-million two year deal.

Wanyama will feature prominently in Safaricom’s soon to be unveiled iniative dubbed Twaweza.

This is Wanyama’s fourth endorsement deal after Adidas, Multichoice and Brand Kenya.

