Harambee Stars Captain, VICTOR WANYAMA, signs lucrative deal with Safaricom - PHOTOs

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - Harambee Stars captain, Victor Mugubi Wanyama, has inked a lucrative deal with Safaricom to be the giant company’s brand ambassador.





While the details of the deal remain scanty, it is thought that the Totenham Hotspur prodigy has signed a multi-million two year deal.





Wanyama will feature prominently in Safaricom’s soon to be unveiled iniative dubbed Twaweza.





This is Wanyama’s fourth endorsement deal after Adidas, Multichoice and Brand Kenya.





Check out photos in the next page



