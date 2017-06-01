Gusii is gone as leaders regret supporting RAILA in 2013 - We will die with UHURU this coming August

Monday June 12, 2017 - The recent visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to have worked wonders in Gusiiland after leaders and their supporters pledged to defect to Jubilee from NASA, which has been the dominant political outfit in the region.





Speaking after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour of Kisii and Nyamira Counties, Borabu Parliamentary aspirant, Patrick Osero, said the community will now rally behind the Jubilee Government.





He likened Raila Odinga’s NASA to a bull has not been producing any milk for the community despite the..



