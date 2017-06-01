Graduate Internship Vacancies in De La Rue, Nairobi Kenya

De La Rue Kenya in its efforts to improve the quality of labour in the market in Kenya has designed an industrial attachment programme aimed at creating opportunities for industrial attachment to graduates from different institutions of higher learning.





The programme is tailored in such a way so as to improve the individual’s relevance and exposure.



Graduate Internships



We are a leading company in the print industry based in Nairobi Kenya.





We offer internships to students from various universities. Placements range in duration from 6 to 9 months. What’s constant here is the hands-on experience you’ll get working in one of our sites and as well you will be tasked with coming up with one improvement project for our processes.



We are currently sourcing for recent graduates who want internship in our supply chain business area.



Education:

Degree in Electrical, Mechatronics and Mechanical engineering.

At least graduated during 2016 year with first class honors.

We shall provide a stipend to cater for your transport expenses during the duration of the internship and a certificate of completion will be awarded at the end of the internship.