Governor KHAEMBA now bans UHURU/ RUTO from Trans Nzoia - See what they did to him last week

Monday June 12, 2017 - Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, never to set foot in his County again.





This is after they humiliated and embarrassed him badly when they visited the County last week.





Speaking over the weekend, Khaemba accused Uhuru/ Ruto of humiliating him when they issued residents with title deeds without involving him.





He said it was in bad taste for the President and his Deputy to lock him out of...



