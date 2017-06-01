Government Jobs in Kenya - KEFRI

Internal Auditor

Responsibilities

· Undertake audit assignments to confirm the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management.

· Internal controls systems by performing substantive and compliance testing of accountable records and documents and preparing working papers.

· Undertake fraud investigations to confirm whether there are material breaches in policy, procedures and relevant regulations through review of accountable documents and records and preparing working papers.

· Performing risk assessment to determine appropriate levels of risk appetite and recommend appropriate mitigating actions/ interventions through risk reviews and developing risk maps.

· Provide input in preparation of audit reports for given assignments by capturing relevant audit findings and recommendations from working papers to give an assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of systems within the Institute.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

· A minimum of three (3) years audit experience in the grade of Internal Auditor III or in a comparable position.

· Part II Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or its equivalent from a recognized institution

· Bachelors of commerce Degree ( Accounting option/Finance) or its equivalent from a Recognized Institution;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; and Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.





Finance Deputy Director

Purpose of the Job

This position is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating and controlling the Institute’s financial resources in accordance with the Government/ Institute’s policies and regulations to ensure that financial resources are properly allocated and utilized towards achieving institutional goals and objectives.

Responsibilities

· Report to Senior Deputy Director Finance and Administration.

· Prepare and review detailed budgets for approval by the Senior Deputy

· Director Finance and administration in conjunction with the Director and/or appropriate Sub Committee of Board of Directors.

· Advise on the proper allocation of financial resources across the Institutein various priority areas in line with the available resources in order to meet institutional goals.

· Ensure that all financial reporting obligations are met in relation to submissions for funding, for research and any other initiatives.

· Develop the Institute’s funding base to secure present and future service delivery.

· Participate in the Formulation and development of accounting procedures and regulations to ensure that accounting standards are adhered to.

· Prepare and consolidate the Institutes audit responses for submission by the Director to external auditors to facilitate effective audit exercise.

· Advice the Senior Deputy Directors on funding issues and stakeholders on future service delivery initiatives and developments in conjunction with the chief resource mobilization officer.

· Deputize the Senior Deputy Director Finance and Administration when necessary.

· Sign annual performance contract with the Senior Deputy Director Finance and Administration

· Prepare Divisional budget.

· Ensure that all financial obligations are met to enable timely payments.

· Submit monthly financial reports to the Director/CEO through the

· Senior Deputy Director Finance and Administration to inform and enable make sound decisions.

· Develop the Institute’s cash flow plan for effective planning.

· Ensure that appropriate financial regulations and controls are in place for compliance.

· Ensure that all finances are properly administered and monitored, including credit control.

· Maintain/coordinate day to-day the Institutes financial activities to ensure achievement of the Institutes objectives.

· Signatory to all the Institutes Bank Accounts up to limits as agreed by the institute.

· Maintain day-to-day financial control of the service within budget heads agreed by the institute.

· Monitoring and evaluation of financial activities of the Institute.

· Appraise and supervise the staff in the division to ensure they meet their targets.

Qualifications

· At least fifteen (15) years of relevant experience, three (3) of which must be in the grade of Principal Accountant or in a comparable position;

· Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Accounting/Finance Option) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Accounting/ Finance Option) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Certified Public Accountant (Kenya) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Attended a Strategic Leadership Course or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Valid membership to a relevant professional body.

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; and

· Have clearance certificates as contained in Chapter six of the Kenya Constitution 2010 from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti Corruption

· Commission (EACC), Police, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), An approved Credit Reference Bureau and Commission on University Education (CUE) for degrees obtained outside Kenya.

Typical Technical Competencies

· Computer literacy especially on ACCPAC software.

· Well versed with IPSAS-International public sector accounting standards.

· Compliance with Public Finance Management(PFM) Act





Internal Auditor

Purpose of the Job

The purpose of this job is to provide independent assurance to ensure that the Institute’s risk management, governance and internal control processes are operating effectively.

Responsibilities

· Develop policies to ensure actions are properly guided in reaching decisions.

· Develop strategies to ensure objectives are met as planned.

· Develop budgets and work plans to match operational requirements with available funds.

· Prepare and present quarterly reports to Board Audit Committee and senior management for deliberations and decision making.

· Allocate work to staff in the Audit Division to ensure targets are met and that time is properly utilized.

· Evaluate the performance of staff in the Division to ascertain efficiency and effectiveness in work performance in meeting the objectives of the Unit.

· Prepare and negotiate the Division performance contract to outline the specific tasks to be undertaken by the unit to contribute to the Institute’s mandate.

· Provide Secretarial services to the Board Audit Committee to ensure all deliberations are correctly captured and that all board papers are dispatched in time to members of the committee.

· Provide Secretarial services to the Institute’s Corruption Prevention Committee to ensure that all Anti-corruption activities are reviewed and acted upon on quarterly basis.

· Prepare the unit’s budget.

· Control and manage the Unit’s budget and expenditure.

· Provide input into the Institute’s budgeting process.

· Provide leadership to unit when undertaking audit assignments to confirm the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management and internal controls systems through review of audit reports.

· Provide leadership in Division when undertaking fraud investigations to confirm whether they are material breaches in policy, procedures and relevant regulations through review of reports.

· Provide leadership in the Division when undertaking risk managementactivities to determine appropriate levels of risk appetite and mitigating actions/ interventions through review of developed risk registers and Institute’s risk policy.

· Prepare report to Management/Board to ascertain whether prior audit issues have been adequately addressed /implemented.

· Secretary to the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Institute – works with the Chairperson of the Committee to ensure that meetings on Anticorruption activities are held and quarterly reports are compiled to the EACC.

· Mentor, guide and supervise staff in the Division through coaching and mentorship to improve performance.

Qualifications

· At least fifteen (15) years of relevant experience, three (3) of which must be in the grade of Principal Internal Auditor or in a comparable position;

· Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Accounting/Finance Option) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Accounting/ Finance Option) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Certified Public Accountant (Kenya) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Attended a Strategic Leadership Course or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Valid membership to a relevant professional body;

Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) or Certified Information Systems Auditor (C.I.S.A.) or its equivalent;

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; and Have clearance certificates as contained in Chapter six of the Kenya Constitution 2010 from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), Police, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), An approved Credit Reference Bureau and Commission on University Education (CUE) for degrees obtained outside Kenya.

Typical Technical Competencies

· Computer literacy

· Knowledge of budgeting and financial reporting

· Knowledge of relevant legislation

· Knowledge of professional standards e.g. IPPF, IPSAS, IFRS, IAS, ISA etc.





Senior Supply Chain Officer

Purpose the Job

The main purpose of the job is to carry out inventory control, custody, distribution, utilization, verification, and write-off and disposal of stores to ensure optimal stock levels of warehouse items in the Institute to avoid overstocking and stock outs

Responsibilities

· Prepare procurement plans to provide a framework within which procurement process are carried out in adherence to the acceptable standards

· Prepare annual budget for the supplies division for proper allocation of resources in achieving the objectives of the division

· Prepare quarterly and annual procurement reports to public procurement reports to Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) in compliance with legal requirements.

· Reporting to the Deputy Director, Supply Chain Management (Head of Division)

· Make recommendations to improve productivity, quality and efficiency of operations

· Conduct market research on goods and services required by the institute for purposes of cost effective purchase, competition, quality and value of money

· Implement internal control procedures on credit and risk management to avoid financial loss and legal exposure of the institute

· Implement e-government procurement procedures for purposes of efficiency and transparency in the procurement process

· Implement supplies policy and guidelines to ensure compliance with legal requirements

· Process requisitions from user sections for the goods and services required following laid down procurement procedures to ensure availability of user requirements

· Report shortages and losses of goods and assets to the principal Supply

· Chain Officer for appropriate action

· Coordinate Requisitions by ensuring quotations are set out to suppliers on time for purchases of goods

· Purchases stores from suppliers to meet the user requirements

· Maintain stores, take stock and dispose unserviceable and obsolete store to avoid further deterioration to the assets that would otherwise result to the economic loss to the institute

· Maintain institute’s asset register for record keeping, accountability and future reference

· Plan supplies requirements for the division to ensure divisional needs are met in supporting operations.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

· A minimum of ten (10) years supply chain experience and three (3) years in the grade of Supply Chain Officer I or in a comparable position;

· Bachelor’s Degree In Purchasing and Supplies Management or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

· Professional Diploma in Supply Chain Management;

· Valid membership to Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) or an equivalent body;

· Valid license to practice Procurement from KISM;

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; and

· Have clearance certificates as contained in Chapter six of the Kenya Constitution 2010 from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Police, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), An approved Credit Reference Bureau and Commission on University Education (CUE) for degrees obtained outside Kenya.

Typical Technical Competencies

· Computer literacy;

· Knowledge of relevant legislation-Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015; and Knowledge of professional standards.





Internal Auditor III

Responsibilities

· Undertake audit assignments to confirm the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management and internal controls systems by performing substantive and compliance testing of accountable records and documents and preparing working papers.

· Undertake fraud investigations to confirm whether there are material breaches in policy, procedures and relevant regulations through review of accountable documents and records and preparing working papers.

· Performing risk assessment to determine appropriate levels of risk appetite and recommend appropriate mitigating actions/ interventions through risk reviews and developing risk maps.

· Provide input in preparation of audit reports for given assignments by capturing relevant audit findings and recommendations from working papers to give an assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of systems within the Institute.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

· Part II Certified Public Accountant (Kenya) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Bachelors of commerce Degree ( Accounting option/Finance) or its equivalent from a Recognized Institution;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; and

· Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.





Laboratory Technologist III

Responsibilities

· General operations of the Material Universal Strength Testing Equipment

· Determination of wood physical and strength properties

· Collection, preparation, management and safely disposal of wood samples and specimens

· Determination of moisture and ash content

· Manage and maintain timber engineering laboratory equipment

· Train and supervise students on attachment and staff working in laboratory

· Assist in demonstrations for clients/visitors

· Assist scientists in data collecting and elementary analysis

· Keep laboratory Records

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) minimum grade C(Plain) or its equivalent, with minimum C” Plain in Mathematics,Physics and Chemistry;

· Diploma in Applied Physics from recognized institution;

· A minimum of one (1) year experience in Machine operations particularly Universal strength testing of materials;

· A quick learner and a team player;

· Ability to work with data capturing, organizing and analysis computer applications

· Ability to work under short notices with minimum supervision; and

· Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.





Building Inspector

Responsibilities

· Reading and interpreting Architectural and Engineering drawings.

· Examine plans to ensure structures comply with building codes.

· Ensure efficient utilization of resources and budgetary control.

· Undertake general routine inspection and service of electrical, mechanical and buildings.

· Maintain, service and repair buildings; electrical installations, firefighting equipment, generators and general electrical items.

· Ensure that repairs and alterations are performed correctly.

· Ensuring that construction work in progress is in accordance with specifications and taking details of provisional items.

· Compile quarterly and annual reports on maintenance and services.

Qualifications

For appointment to the grade, a candidate must: –

· A minimum of three (3) years relevant experience in the grade of Building Inspector III or in a comparable position;

· Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) of at least mean grade ‘C (Plain)’ or its equivalent;

· Have Diploma in Building, Construction and Civil Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Be accredited as a Construction Site Supervisor with the National Construction Authority (NCA); and

· Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.

How to Apply

Interested persons should send their applications and attach their Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant professional/academic certificates and national identification card. They should also include their day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and addresses of three referees to reach the undersigned not later than 5.00 PM on 26th June, 2017. Envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the

position applied for and addressed to:-

The Director/CEO

Kenya Forestry Research Institute

P.O. BOX 20412-00200, City Square,

NAIROBI