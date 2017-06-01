Government Jobs in Kenya - Kakamega County

Head Early Childhood Development Education

Job Group “P”.

Reporting to Chief Officer, Education, Science and Technology, the Officer will:

Duties and Responsibilities

· Develop, coordinate, review and implement ECDE policies;

· Prepare, implement and review the strategic plan, annual work plans and periodic reports in the Department;

· Manage and oversee the implementation of the ECDE program in the County; iv. Mobilize resources for ECDE projects and programmes;

· Develop partnerships with various stakeholders to improve status and management of ECDE Centers;

· Co-ordinate and provide technical support to stakeholders and partners in mainstreaming ECDE;

· Promote awareness on early childhood needs and demands to local communities and parents;

· Prepare ECDE strategies; by giving technical advice and guidance to ECDE assistants;

· Facilitate processes to identify issues, challenges and innovative responses highlighted in reports;

· Organize and share compiled feedback reports for improvements in project quality and partner support;

· Coordinate implementation of play-based curriculum for ECDE in the County;

· Supervise the design, development and preparation of ECDE play and learning materials for ECDE children;

· Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in ECDE or a Bachelor’s Degree in Education plus a Post Graduate Diploma in ECDE from a recognized University;

· Master’s degree in ECDE or related field from a recognized university;

· Senior Management Course from the Kenya School of Government or any other recognized institution;

· Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 8 years post graduate experience of which three (3) should be in JG ‘N’ or equivalent;

· MUST have clear understanding of ECDE policies, framework, goals and objectives.

· Excellent interpersonal communication and report writing skills;

· Demonstration of professional competence in work performance and be result oriented in execution of duties and responsibilities;

· Have exposure in curriculum development and child health monitoring.

Terms of Service: 3 Years Contract

Chief Education Program Support Officer

Job Group “M”

Reporting to Chief Officer, Education, Science and Technology, the Officer will:

Duties and Responsibilities

· Oversee and coordinate promotion and implementation of education support programmes and policies;

· Prepare and implement the strategic plan and annual work plans in the Department;

· Prepare the budget and procurement plans for the Department;

· Coordinate and provide technical support to the stakeholders;

· Mobilize resources for Education support programs in the County;

· Develop partnerships with various stakeholders to improve status and management of Education support programs and link the stakeholders to the County;

· Prepare strategies; give technical advice and guidance to education support program;

· Manage reporting and review of regular reports from education support program;

· Compile reports and disseminate for technical review; facilitate processes to identify issues, challenges and innovative responses highlighted in reports;

· Organize and share compiled feedback reports for improvements in project quality and partner support;

· Supervise the design, development and preparation of education support programs for both normal and special needs in both primary and secondary schools; and xii. Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Education from a recognized university;

· Master’s degree in Educational Planning and Management, Project Management or Strategic Management will be added advantage;

· A Management Course from the Kenya School of Government not lasting less than 2 weeks; iv. Have at least 5 years working experience of which 3 (three) should be in management level; v. Certificate in Computer

· Applications from a recognized institution;

· Have clear understanding of National Education Framework, Policies Goals and Objectives;

· Excellent interpersonal communication and report writing skills.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Head Technical & Vocational Training

Job Group “P”

Duties and Responsibilities

· Prepare and implement the strategic plan, annual work plans and periodic reports in the Department;

· Oversee and coordinate the promotion and implementation of County Youth Polytechnic projects, policies and programmes;

· Assist in the management, planning, coordination and administration of County Youth Polytechnics;

· Mobilize resources for Technical Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training (TVET) projects and programmes;

· Develop partnerships with various stakeholders to improve status and management of Technical and

· Vocational Training Centers;

· Promote Technical Vocational Training as an alternative skills process;

· Enhance, improve and upgrade of technical vocational training centers in the County;

· Provide technical support to the stakeholders and partners and coordinate mainstreaming of the County Youth

· Polytechnics guidelines for County Government;

· Assist in developing policies, strategy and guidelines for development of County Youth Polytechnics;

· Undertake Training Needs Assessment and planning;

· Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Technical or Vocational Training from a recognized university;

· A Master’s degree in a relevant technical field from recognized university;

· Senior Management Course from the Kenya School of Government or a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 8 years post graduate experience of which three (3) should be in JG ‘N’ or equivalent;

· Knowledge of Technical and Vocational Training Policy;

· Excellent interpersonal communication and report writing skills;

· Demonstration of professional competence in work performance and be result oriented in execution of duties and responsibilities.

Terms of Service: 3 Years Contract





Programme Monitoring & Evaluation Officer

Job Group “K”

Reporting to Chief Officer, Education, Science and Technology, the Officer will:

Duties and Responsibilities

· Assist in the development of the overall M&E Frame work in the Department;

· Assist in the coordination of Performance Contract System reports;

· Collect, collate, analyze and interpret data on relevant sectors in the Department;

· Capture data on budgetary requirements and preparation;

· Coordinate the processing of the Ward based bursary scheme;

· Process data on sector specific projects and programmes;

· Maintain complains mechanisms, related processes, procedures and feedback;

· Report on prefeasibility and feasibility studies for programmes and projects;

· Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields; Economics, Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Economics and Finance or Economics and Statistics from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution;

· Three (3) years relevant working experience in Private or Public sector;

· Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation;

· Excellent analytical and organizational skills;

· Leadership and supervisory skills Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

How to Apply

Note: applicants for the above positions are required to get clearance from the underlisted organisations to meet requirements of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya 2010: –

1. Kenya Revenue Authority

2. Higher Education Loans Board

3. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

4. Criminal Investigation Department

Copies of these clearances MUST be attached to the applications.

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport, and any other supporting documents to:

*Online applications are available on the County Website.

THE SECRETARY/CEO

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 458-50100

KAKAMEGA

The position applied for should be indicated on top of the envelope.

Kakamega County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of residence in the application.

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at the County Public Service Board’s Reception located at Former Provincial Headquarters, Block ‘B’ 2nd Floor on or before 21st June, 2017.

All applications should reach this office on or before 21st June, 2017.

County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer

Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

NOTE: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted