Government Jobs in Kenya – HELB

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Join our team and contribute to our efforts of making higher education more accessible to Kenyans.
 
The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) was established in 1995 through an Act of Parliament CAP 213A of the laws of Kenya. 

The mandate of HELB is to source for funds and provide financing (through loans, scholarships and bursaries) to Kenyans pursuing higher education in institutions of higher learning in and outside Kenya as recognized by Commission for University Education (CUE) & and/or the Technical, Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).
 
A vacancy has arisen for the position of Assistant Manager External Resources & Student Loans Self-Protection Scheme

The Board is looking for a highly competent, passionate, dedicated and self-driven individual of high integrity who is able to demonstrate strong leadership skills to fill the position

The Position: Reporting to the Head of External Resources & Student Loans Self Protection Scheme, the Assistant Manager External Resources & Student Loans Self-protection Scheme will assist in operationalization of the proposed HELB Student Loans Self- protection Scheme in accordance policy and procedures approved by the Board so as to secure the student loans book portfolio against any unnecessary exposures within norm and standards of loans self-protection schemes and the changing dynamics in the Higher Education financing and markets developments. 

Further to ensure sustainability of the HELB Fund, He/She will assist in developing and implementing Board’s strategies of External Resource mobilization from Corporates, Development partners, Philanthropists, Counties/Constituencies and Individuals to create sustainable Education Revolving Funds.

Key Responsibilities
  • Developing and implementing a student loans self-protection management system
  • Managing all underwriting aspects of the student loans self-protection scheme with guidance from the scheme Actuary eg Risk assessment, student loans self-protection deductions computation etc
  • Ensuring student loans self-protection scheme deductions are prudently invested and accounted for as per the self-protection, accounting and investment policy in place.
  • Ensure all claims are adequately reviewed, properly documented, accurately computed, processed on time and properly accounted for.
  • Regularly advice the board on the performance of the student loans self-protection scheme on areas such as claims experience, student loans self-protection deductions adequacy, investment returns, actuarial liability and liquidity of the scheme.
  • Prepare periodic financial and operational reports on performance of external funds and self-protection scheme in line with IFRS and international best practice.
Minimum Requirements
  • Bachelor degree from a recognized university preferably BCom (Insurance Option) or Actuarial Science
  • Accounting qualification such as CPA(K)or ACCA
  • An MBA or Master’s degree in a relevant field from a recognized university will be an added
  • advantage;
  • Experience in Quality Management Systems will be an added advantage.
Experiences
  • At least 5 years’ experience in administration of a loans insurance scheme, 3 of which should be in at least middle management
  • Proven experience in life insurance and investment accounting
  • Experience in running an in-house Loans self-protection Scheme will be an added advantage
  • Experience in resource mobilization/ Fund raising will be an added advantage.
  • Working experience in an ERP environment preferably Microsoft Dynamics AX system
Personal Attributes
  • Personal integrity;
  • Possession of networking skills;
  • Committed team player with customer Experience skills
  • Highly analytical, interpretive report writing and presentation skills
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;
  • Ability to work under pressure and achieve results within deadlines

Systems Analyst / Developer

The Position: Reporting to Assistant ICT Manager, Business applications; the Systems Analyst / Developer will be responsible for gathering user requirements, analyzing, designing, developing and implementing business applications. 

Additionally, the Systems Analyst/developer will be responsible for the maintenance of existing solutions as well as innovations for efficiency and enhanced service delivery.

Key Responsibility
  • Gather requirements from business and discuss with users to come up with system specification
  • Develop prototype for required solutions
  • Develop and de-bug applications
  • Develop existing applications by analyzing and identifying areas for modification
  • Develop reports and customizations specific to client requirements
  • Optimization of existing solutions
  • Perform tests for the solution developed and conduct User Acceptance Test (UAT) and obtain sign-off for the UAT
  • Conduct training for internal staff and external customer on use of developed applications
  • Develop technical and operational documentation for the applications
  • Ensure safe custody of all applications documentation
  • Keep up to date with the latest technologies.
  • Perform any other duties that may be necessary for the effective management and success of the board
Minimum Requirements
  • A Degree in BSc Information Systems or its equivalent
  • Microsoft Dynamics AX certification
  • Knowledge in the SSRS reporting framework
  • Knowledge in Microsoft management reporter tool will be an added advantage
  • Accounting / Financial knowledge will be an added advantage
Experiences
  • At least three (3) years of experience in applications development and database operations
  • Experience with a variety of programming languages and databases
  • Proficiency in Oracle and SQL Server databases
  • Proficiency in SQL scripting
  • Proficiency in X++ programming language
  • Proficiency in Microsoft office suite
Personal Attributes
  • Personal integrity
  • Good oral and written communication skills
  • Quick learner and adaptability
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Team player
  • Attention to details
  • Results oriented
  • Ability to work with strict deadlines

Job Vacancy: Head of Debt Management

The Position: Reporting to the Chief Operations officer, the Head of Debt Management will manage a mature loan portfolio in excess of KES 40B by ensuring timely recovery of all loans. 

The successful candidate will lead a highly professional team to create partnerships with key stakeholders both locally and internationally with view to enhance loan recovery. 

The successful candidate will oversee the implementation of the departmental strategies by aligning them with the Institutional 2013 - 2018 strategic plan and the annual performance plans. 

To support business the successful candidate shall ensure proper coordination, planning, organisation and effective loan repayment & recovery controls to manage Portfolio at Risk (PAR) to within the Board’s tolerance limits. 

Working closely with the Customer Experience Manager the successful candidate shall be expected to provide first class customer experience; and ensure management of enterprise risk management in compliance with Board’s policies and procedures.
 
Key Responsibilities
  • Formulation and implementation of sound policies, strategies and systems that will ensure effective and efficient execution of repayment, inspection & compliance and recovery functions in the Board;
  • Continuous and timely updating of loan accounts with periodical repayments to reflect accurate customer balances;
  • Efficient recovery of all matured loans;
  • Carrying out field inspections to ensure compliance by various parties to the HELB Act;
  • Continuous monitoring of loan repayment for timely detection of non-payment and or stoppage;
  • Carry out investigation and prosecution of non-compliant parties;
  • Collaborate with relevant stakeholders in tracing defaulted loanees and initiating recovery measures;
  • To manage debt collection agencies contracted to recover outsourced loan defaulters;
  • To ensure the attainment of Loan repayment & recovery department targets and objectives;
  • Advise the COO on all matters relating to debt management and loan recovery;
  • To ensure the development & implementation of succession planning policies through the establishment of coaching & mentorship programs; and
  • Preparation and submission of periodic repayment and recovery reports to management and the Board.
Driving Business Direction
  • To be an integral part and driver of the loan recovery strategic planning, and debt management loans portfolio by forecasting of business requirements and decision making process;
  • Build strong relationships with key external stakeholders and strategic partners, Governments (National & County), loanees and Employers to optimize loan recovery;
  • Ensure that risk is effectively managed on an enterprise-wide basis across all aspects of the department; and
  • To provide quality leadership and strategic direction on debt managementin furtherance of the Board’s strategic objective of financing all qualifying Kenyans pursuing higher education.
People Management/Leadership
  • Build strong relationships with key stakeholders and peers on Executive Management to ensure the correct focus;
  • Provide clear directions on strategic goals, translating and prioritizing them into business and performance measures through a balance score card;
  • Lead, inspire and coach a team of high calibre professionals, creating succession to key roles and enhancing Board’s management capability;
  • Work with line managers in the team to achieve excellent business results through continuous people development and mentoring activities; and
  • Ensure the development of a high-performing team through embedding formal Performance Development and informally coaching management team.
Minimum Requirements
  • A holder of a business related degree from a recognized university;
  • An MBA or Master’s degree in a relevant field from a recognized university;
  • Knowledge of higher education environment in Kenya and the region;
  • Ten (10) years’ experience in successful credit management with a minimum of five (5) years’ experience at senior management level in a reputable organization; and
  • Experience in quality management systems.
Minimum Requirements
  • Personal integrity;
  • Possession of networking skills;
  • Committed team player with strong managerial skills;
  • Highly analytical and organizational skills;
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills; and
  • Excellent knowledge of relevant computer software and applications.
 Compliance with the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity

Candidates interested in the above positions are expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya.

Specifically, they must obtain and submit with their application copies of clearance certificates from the following organizations:-
  1. Kenya Revenue Authority;
  2. Higher Education Loans Board;
  3. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;
  4. Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Certificate of Good Conduct);and
  5. Credit Reference Bureau.

How to Apply

If you believe, you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please send your application, detailed CV, relevant copies of testimonials certificates, your date time contact, and contacts of three referees, to reach the office of Chief Executive Officer on the contact below and not later than 4th July 2017.

Chief Executive Officer & Board Secretary
Higher Education Loans Board
P.O. Box 69489-00400
Nairobi

OR Email Address: recruitment@helb.co.ke

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

HELB is an equal opportunity employer

   

