Government Jobs in Kenya – HELB

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)





The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) was established in 1995 through an Act of Parliament CAP 213A of the laws of Kenya.





The mandate of HELB is to source for funds and provide financing (through loans, scholarships and bursaries) to Kenyans pursuing higher education in institutions of higher learning in and outside Kenya as recognized by Commission for University Education (CUE) & and/or the Technical, Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).



A vacancy has arisen for the position of Assistant Manager External Resources & Student Loans Self-Protection Scheme .





The Board is looking for a highly competent, passionate, dedicated and self-driven individual of high integrity who is able to demonstrate strong leadership skills to fill the position



The Position: Reporting to the Head of External Resources & Student Loans Self Protection Scheme, the Assistant Manager External Resources & Student Loans Self-protection Scheme will assist in operationalization of the proposed HELB Student Loans Self- protection Scheme in accordance policy and procedures approved by the Board so as to secure the student loans book portfolio against any unnecessary exposures within norm and standards of loans self-protection schemes and the changing dynamics in the Higher Education financing and markets developments.





Further to ensure sustainability of the HELB Fund, He/She will assist in developing and implementing Board’s strategies of External Resource mobilization from Corporates, Development partners, Philanthropists, Counties/Constituencies and Individuals to create sustainable Education Revolving Funds.



Key Responsibilities

Developing and implementing a student loans self-protection management system

Managing all underwriting aspects of the student loans self-protection scheme with guidance from the scheme Actuary eg Risk assessment, student loans self-protection deductions computation etc

Ensuring student loans self-protection scheme deductions are prudently invested and accounted for as per the self-protection, accounting and investment policy in place.

Ensure all claims are adequately reviewed, properly documented, accurately computed, processed on time and properly accounted for.

Regularly advice the board on the performance of the student loans self-protection scheme on areas such as claims experience, student loans self-protection deductions adequacy, investment returns, actuarial liability and liquidity of the scheme.

Prepare periodic financial and operational reports on performance of external funds and self-protection scheme in line with IFRS and international best practice.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor degree from a recognized university preferably BCom (Insurance Option) or Actuarial Science

Accounting qualification such as CPA(K)or ACCA

An MBA or Master’s degree in a relevant field from a recognized university will be an added

advantage;

Experience in Quality Management Systems will be an added advantage.

Experiences

At least 5 years’ experience in administration of a loans insurance scheme, 3 of which should be in at least middle management

Proven experience in life insurance and investment accounting

Experience in running an in-house Loans self-protection Scheme will be an added advantage

Experience in resource mobilization/ Fund raising will be an added advantage.

Working experience in an ERP environment preferably Microsoft Dynamics AX system

Personal Attributes

Personal integrity;

Possession of networking skills;

Committed team player with customer Experience skills

Highly analytical, interpretive report writing and presentation skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

Ability to work under pressure and achieve results within deadlines



Systems Analyst / Developer



The Position: Reporting to Assistant ICT Manager, Business applications; the Systems Analyst / Developer will be responsible for gathering user requirements, analyzing, designing, developing and implementing business applications.





Additionally, the Systems Analyst/developer will be responsible for the maintenance of existing solutions as well as innovations for efficiency and enhanced service delivery.



Key Responsibility

Gather requirements from business and discuss with users to come up with system specification

Develop prototype for required solutions

Develop and de-bug applications

Develop existing applications by analyzing and identifying areas for modification

Develop reports and customizations specific to client requirements

Optimization of existing solutions

Perform tests for the solution developed and conduct User Acceptance Test (UAT) and obtain sign-off for the UAT

Conduct training for internal staff and external customer on use of developed applications

Develop technical and operational documentation for the applications

Ensure safe custody of all applications documentation

Keep up to date with the latest technologies.

Perform any other duties that may be necessary for the effective management and success of the board

Minimum Requirements

A Degree in BSc Information Systems or its equivalent

Microsoft Dynamics AX certification

Knowledge in the SSRS reporting framework

Knowledge in Microsoft management reporter tool will be an added advantage

Accounting / Financial knowledge will be an added advantage

Experiences

At least three (3) years of experience in applications development and database operations

Experience with a variety of programming languages and databases

Proficiency in Oracle and SQL Server databases

Proficiency in SQL scripting

Proficiency in X++ programming language

Proficiency in Microsoft office suite

Personal Attributes

Personal integrity

Good oral and written communication skills

Quick learner and adaptability

Good interpersonal skills

Team player

Attention to details

Results oriented

Ability to work with strict deadlines





Job Vacancy: Head of Debt Management





The Position: Reporting to the Chief Operations officer, the Head of Debt Management will manage a mature loan portfolio in excess of KES 40B by ensuring timely recovery of all loans.





The successful candidate will lead a highly professional team to create partnerships with key stakeholders both locally and internationally with view to enhance loan recovery.





The successful candidate will oversee the implementation of the departmental strategies by aligning them with the Institutional 2013 - 2018 strategic plan and the annual performance plans.





To support business the successful candidate shall ensure proper coordination, planning, organisation and effective loan repayment & recovery controls to manage Portfolio at Risk (PAR) to within the Board’s tolerance limits.





Working closely with the Customer Experience Manager the successful candidate shall be expected to provide first class customer experience; and ensure management of enterprise risk management in compliance with Board’s policies and procedures.



Key Responsibilities

Formulation and implementation of sound policies, strategies and systems that will ensure effective and efficient execution of repayment, inspection & compliance and recovery functions in the Board;

Continuous and timely updating of loan accounts with periodical repayments to reflect accurate customer balances;

Efficient recovery of all matured loans;

Carrying out field inspections to ensure compliance by various parties to the HELB Act;

Continuous monitoring of loan repayment for timely detection of non-payment and or stoppage;

Carry out investigation and prosecution of non-compliant parties;

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders in tracing defaulted loanees and initiating recovery measures;

To manage debt collection agencies contracted to recover outsourced loan defaulters;

To ensure the attainment of Loan repayment & recovery department targets and objectives;

Advise the COO on all matters relating to debt management and loan recovery;

To ensure the development & implementation of succession planning policies through the establishment of coaching & mentorship programs; and

Preparation and submission of periodic repayment and recovery reports to management and the Board.

Driving Business Direction

To be an integral part and driver of the loan recovery strategic planning, and debt management loans portfolio by forecasting of business requirements and decision making process;

Build strong relationships with key external stakeholders and strategic partners, Governments (National & County), loanees and Employers to optimize loan recovery;

Ensure that risk is effectively managed on an enterprise-wide basis across all aspects of the department; and

To provide quality leadership and strategic direction on debt managementin furtherance of the Board’s strategic objective of financing all qualifying Kenyans pursuing higher education.

People Management/Leadership

Build strong relationships with key stakeholders and peers on Executive Management to ensure the correct focus;

Provide clear directions on strategic goals, translating and prioritizing them into business and performance measures through a balance score card;

Lead, inspire and coach a team of high calibre professionals, creating succession to key roles and enhancing Board’s management capability;

Work with line managers in the team to achieve excellent business results through continuous people development and mentoring activities; and

Ensure the development of a high-performing team through embedding formal Performance Development and informally coaching management team.

Minimum Requirements

A holder of a business related degree from a recognized university;

An MBA or Master’s degree in a relevant field from a recognized university;

Knowledge of higher education environment in Kenya and the region;

Ten (10) years’ experience in successful credit management with a minimum of five (5) years’ experience at senior management level in a reputable organization; and

Experience in quality management systems.

Personal Attributes

Personal integrity;

Possession of networking skills;

Committed team player with strong managerial skills;

Highly analytical and organizational skills;

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills; and

Excellent knowledge of relevant computer software and applications.

Compliance with the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity



Candidates interested in the above positions are expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya.



Specifically, they must obtain and submit with their application copies of clearance certificates from the following organizations:-

Kenya Revenue Authority; Higher Education Loans Board; Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Certificate of Good Conduct);and Credit Reference Bureau.