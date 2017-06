Government Jobs in Kenya – HELB

The Board is looking for a highly competent, passionate, dedicated and self-driven individual of high integrity who is able to demonstrate strong leadership skills to fill the positionReporting to the Head of External Resources & Student Loans Self Protection Scheme, the Assistant Manager External Resources & Student Loans Self-protection Scheme will assist in operationalization of the proposed HELB Student Loans Self- protection Scheme in accordance policy and procedures approved by the Board so as to secure the student loans book portfolio against any unnecessary exposures within norm and standards of loans self-protection schemes and the changing dynamics in the Higher Education financing and markets developments.