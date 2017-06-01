Government Jobs in Kenya – HELB

Government Jobs in Kenya – HELBJobs and Careers 06:14
Join our team and contribute to our efforts of making higher education more accessible to Kenyans.
The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) was established in 1995 through an Act of Parliament CAP 213A of the laws of Kenya.
The mandate of HELB is to source for funds and provide financing (through loans, scholarships and bursaries) to Kenyans pursuing higher education in institutions of higher learning in and outside Kenya as recognized by Commission for University Education (CUE) & and/or the Technical, Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).
A vacancy has arisen for the position of Assistant Manager External Resources & Student Loans Self-Protection Scheme.
The Board is looking for a highly competent, passionate, dedicated and self-driven individual of high integrity who is able to demonstrate strong leadership skills to fill the position
The Position: Reporting to the Head of External Resources & Student Loans Self Protection Scheme, the Assistant Manager External Resources & Student Loans Self-protection Scheme will assist in operationalization of the proposed HELB Student Loans Self- protection Scheme in accordance policy and procedures approved by the Board so as to secure the student loans book portfolio against any unnecessary exposures within norm and standards of loans self-protection schemes and the changing dynamics in the Higher Education financing and markets developments.
Further to ensure sustainability of the HELB Fund, He/She will assist in developing and implementing Board’s strategies of External Resource mobilization from Corporates, Development partners, Philanthropists, Counties/Constituencies and Individuals to create sustainable Education Revolving Funds.
Key Responsibilities
- Developing and
implementing a student loans self-protection management system
- Managing all
underwriting aspects of the student loans self-protection scheme with
guidance from the scheme Actuary eg Risk assessment, student loans
self-protection deductions computation etc
- Ensuring student
loans self-protection scheme deductions are prudently invested and
accounted for as per the self-protection, accounting and investment policy
in place.
- Ensure all claims
are adequately reviewed, properly documented, accurately computed,
processed on time and properly accounted for.
- Regularly advice
the board on the performance of the student loans self-protection scheme
on areas such as claims experience, student loans self-protection
deductions adequacy, investment returns, actuarial liability and liquidity
of the scheme.
- Prepare periodic
financial and operational reports on performance of external funds and
self-protection scheme in line with IFRS and international best practice.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor degree
from a recognized university preferably BCom (Insurance Option) or
Actuarial Science
- Accounting
qualification such as CPA(K)or ACCA
- An MBA or Master’s
degree in a relevant field from a recognized university will be an added
- advantage;
- Experience in
Quality Management Systems will be an added advantage.
Experiences
- At least 5 years’
experience in administration of a loans insurance scheme, 3 of which
should be in at least middle management
- Proven experience
in life insurance and investment accounting
- Experience in
running an in-house Loans self-protection Scheme will be an added
advantage
- Experience in
resource mobilization/ Fund raising will be an added advantage.
- Working experience
in an ERP environment preferably Microsoft Dynamics AX system
Personal Attributes
- Personal integrity;
- Possession of
networking skills;
- Committed team
player with customer Experience skills
- Highly analytical,
interpretive report writing and presentation skills
- Excellent
interpersonal and communication skills;
- Ability to work
under pressure and achieve results within deadlines
Systems Analyst / Developer
The Position: Reporting to Assistant ICT Manager, Business applications; the Systems Analyst / Developer will be responsible for gathering user requirements, analyzing, designing, developing and implementing business applications.
Additionally, the Systems Analyst/developer will be responsible for the maintenance of existing solutions as well as innovations for efficiency and enhanced service delivery.
Key Responsibility
- Gather requirements
from business and discuss with users to come up with system specification
- Develop prototype
for required solutions
- Develop and de-bug
applications
- Develop existing
applications by analyzing and identifying areas for modification
- Develop reports and
customizations specific to client requirements
- Optimization of
existing solutions
- Perform tests for
the solution developed and conduct User Acceptance Test (UAT) and obtain
sign-off for the UAT
- Conduct training
for internal staff and external customer on use of developed applications
- Develop technical
and operational documentation for the applications
- Ensure safe custody
of all applications documentation
- Keep up to date
with the latest technologies.
- Perform any other
duties that may be necessary for the effective management and success of
the board
Minimum Requirements
- A Degree in BSc
Information Systems or its equivalent
- Microsoft Dynamics
AX certification
- Knowledge in the
SSRS reporting framework
- Knowledge in
Microsoft management reporter tool will be an added advantage
- Accounting /
Financial knowledge will be an added advantage
Experiences
- At least three (3)
years of experience in applications development and database operations
- Experience with a
variety of programming languages and databases
- Proficiency in
Oracle and SQL Server databases
- Proficiency in SQL
scripting
- Proficiency in X++
programming language
- Proficiency in
Microsoft office suite
Personal Attributes
- Personal integrity
- Good oral and
written communication skills
- Quick learner and
adaptability
- Good interpersonal
skills
- Team player
- Attention to
details
- Results oriented
- Ability to work
with strict deadlines
Job Vacancy: Head of Debt Management
The Position: Reporting to the Chief Operations officer, the Head of Debt Management will manage a mature loan portfolio in excess of KES 40B by ensuring timely recovery of all loans.
The successful candidate will lead a highly professional team to create partnerships with key stakeholders both locally and internationally with view to enhance loan recovery.
The successful candidate will oversee the implementation of the departmental strategies by aligning them with the Institutional 2013 - 2018 strategic plan and the annual performance plans.
To support business the successful candidate shall ensure proper coordination, planning, organisation and effective loan repayment & recovery controls to manage Portfolio at Risk (PAR) to within the Board’s tolerance limits.
Working closely with the Customer Experience Manager the successful candidate shall be expected to provide first class customer experience; and ensure management of enterprise risk management in compliance with Board’s policies and procedures.
Key Responsibilities
- Formulation and
implementation of sound policies, strategies and systems that will ensure
effective and efficient execution of repayment, inspection &
compliance and recovery functions in the Board;
- Continuous and
timely updating of loan accounts with periodical repayments to reflect
accurate customer balances;
- Efficient recovery
of all matured loans;
- Carrying out field
inspections to ensure compliance by various parties to the HELB Act;
- Continuous
monitoring of loan repayment for timely detection of non-payment and or
stoppage;
- Carry out
investigation and prosecution of non-compliant parties;
- Collaborate with
relevant stakeholders in tracing defaulted loanees and initiating recovery
measures;
- To manage debt
collection agencies contracted to recover outsourced loan defaulters;
- To ensure the
attainment of Loan repayment & recovery department targets and
objectives;
- Advise the COO on
all matters relating to debt management and loan recovery;
- To ensure the
development & implementation of succession planning policies through
the establishment of coaching & mentorship programs; and
- Preparation and
submission of periodic repayment and recovery reports to management and
the Board.
Driving Business Direction
- To be an integral
part and driver of the loan recovery strategic planning, and debt
management loans portfolio by forecasting of business requirements and
decision making process;
- Build strong
relationships with key external stakeholders and strategic partners,
Governments (National & County), loanees and Employers to optimize
loan recovery;
- Ensure that risk is
effectively managed on an enterprise-wide basis across all aspects of the
department; and
- To provide quality
leadership and strategic direction on debt managementin furtherance of the
Board’s strategic objective of financing all qualifying Kenyans pursuing
higher education.
People Management/Leadership
- Build strong
relationships with key stakeholders and peers on Executive Management to
ensure the correct focus;
- Provide clear
directions on strategic goals, translating and prioritizing them into
business and performance measures through a balance score card;
- Lead, inspire and
coach a team of high calibre professionals, creating succession to key
roles and enhancing Board’s management capability;
- Work with line
managers in the team to achieve excellent business results through
continuous people development and mentoring activities; and
- Ensure the
development of a high-performing team through embedding formal Performance
Development and informally coaching management team.
Minimum Requirements
- A holder of a
business related degree from a recognized university;
- An MBA or Master’s
degree in a relevant field from a recognized university;
- Knowledge of higher
education environment in Kenya and the region;
- Ten (10) years’
experience in successful credit management with a minimum of five (5)
years’ experience at senior management level in a reputable organization;
and
- Experience in
quality management systems.
Minimum Requirements
- Personal integrity;
- Possession of
networking skills;
- Committed team
player with strong managerial skills;
- Highly analytical
and organizational skills;
- Excellent
interpersonal and communication skills; and
- Excellent knowledge
of relevant computer software and applications.
Compliance with the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity
Candidates interested in the above positions are expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya.
Specifically, they must obtain and submit with their application copies of clearance certificates from the following organizations:-
How to Apply
If you believe, you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please send your application, detailed CV, relevant copies of testimonials certificates, your date time contact, and contacts of three referees, to reach the office of Chief Executive Officer on the contact below and not later than 4th July 2017.
Chief Executive Officer & Board Secretary
Higher Education Loans Board
P.O. Box 69489-00400
Nairobi
OR Email Address: recruitment@helb.co.ke
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
HELB is an equal opportunity employer
