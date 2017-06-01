God bless UHURU! See what he did to a sick LUHYA musician as RAILA makes noise (PHOTOs)

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has come to the rescue of a sick Luhya community musician who had been hospitalized for 6 months.





On Monday , Uhuru met Emmanuel Musindi at State House, Nairobi, where he agreed to settle his hospital bill amounting to Sh 2.5 million.





Musindi, who was accompanied by his wife and his son, posed with the father of the nation and nominated MP, Johnson Sakaja, for a photo session after their meeting.





Kenyans from all walks of lives have congratulated the President for helping the needy, especially those who are undergoing hard times like Musindi.





