GAME OVER as UHURU does unthinkable in Kisii County - RAILA mu be scratching his head now.

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta began his three day visit to Kisii and Nyamira Counties on Tuesday where he is set to commission a number of Jubilee projects in an area perceived to be a National Super Alliance (NASA) stronghold.





The father of the nation is expected to hold a series of rallies in the two Counties which have slightly over half a million voters.





Upon arrival in Kisii County, the Head of State hit the ground running by handing over Sh358 million for compensating integrated Internally Displaced Persons in Kisii, who were affected by..



