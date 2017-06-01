FRANCIS NYENZE may not see August for saying ‘UHURU tosha’! See what KAMBA elders have told him

Wednesday June 14, 2017 - Kamba Community Council of Elders has threatened to curse Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, for endorsing President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Last Friday, Nyenze who is also the Leader of Minority in Parliament urged the Kamba electorate to elect President Uhuru Kenyatta in August terming him as a development oriented leader.





Following his remarks, Nyenze is on the receiving end for betraying his party - Wiper Democratic Movement – and..



