Former US President BARACK OBAMA’s Sh800m house in D.C is breath-taking - PHOTOs

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - Former US President, Barack Obama, has purchased a luxurious property reported to be worth $8m in Washington D.C





The former POTUS has been staying in a rented house in the US capital after leaving White House, five months ago.





Obama’s spokesman, Kevin Lewis, confirmed the sale to CNN:





“Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent the property.”





Obama’s neighbours include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, secretary of State Rex

Tillerson and Washington Post owner, Jeff Bezos.





